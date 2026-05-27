Where do you work? Right at Home Western NSW.

What’s your job? Registered Nurse.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love visiting people in their homes and connecting with them.

If you could work for a celebrity, who would it be and why? Hugh Jackman – I have a soft spot for Hugh!

If you could work anywhere in the world, where would it be, and why? Travelling around probably, and through Italy.

What was your first paying job? McDonalds.

How would you spend a win of a million dollars? I would go on a long overseas adventure.

What is your favourite food? I love a Thai curry.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years’ time? I see myself with a bigger office (hopefully!)