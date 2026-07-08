Where do you work? Ray White Dubbo.

What’s your job? Managing a portfolio of investment properties.

Why do you Love Your Work? I get a unique opportunity to help guide and navigate landlords and Dubbo’s local community through the renting experience, helping people grow their wealth through one of the most reliable yet heavily legislated means – real estate.

What is your favourite spot to visit in Dubbo? I grew up swimming, fishing and living life by the Macquarie River, making this a special place for me. My siblings and I will always have amazing memories and nostalgia when visiting Sandy Beach!

Where did you grow up? I’ve always been in Dubbo, starting at Dubbo District Preschool, all the way through to Senior college, and now getting a headstart to a great career locally.

What do you do for fun? Ballroom dancing has always been a part of my life. Dubbo’s very own Fantasy Dancesport has watched me grow, from beginner classes to competitions at Lunar Park in Sydney. Dancing provides a great ‘get away’ to focus on physical health and step out of the real world.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? I’d love to hike through the Blue Mountains. Bush whacking through the thick shrub and taking in the amazing views.

What advice would you give your younger self? Love and respect everyone! You never know who needs it at the time. Sometimes a small amount of love and chit chat will go a lot further than you think. Making someone’s day isn’t always about grand gestures and big speeches. When everything goes sideways, ultimately you have nothing but the clothes on your back and the relationships you’ve built. Through thick and thin, your mates are your safety net.

Who inspires you? My Grandmother Paddy, her love for her family through turmoil and frightening moments is so powerful. Her love of the Lord has moved mountains and given peace. She’s had such an influence on not only our family but also the communities she’s blessed with her presence. Raising a family on a working farm in Nyngan through droughts and floods and whatever challenges are lined up is not an easy life, yet she’s pulled through and continues to take on life with a fighter spirit.