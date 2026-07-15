Where do you work? I work at the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Donor Centre in Dubbo.

What’s your job? My job is a Donor Services Nursing Assistant (DSNA). My job consists of greeting donors and assisting them through the blood/plasma donation process. From welcoming donors through the front door, to the donation itself... All the way to making them a snack and a good milkshake!

Why do you Love Your Work? I love my work because I get to meet a wide range of people, who all have the common goal of helping and saving lives. It’s amazing to see people helping other people in any way they can, big or small! I love coming to work knowing you are making a difference; it’s unlike any other!

Did you grow up in Dubbo? No, I didn’t grow up in Dubbo. I grew up in a small town called Gloucester and moved to the Central West as a young adult.

Prior to your current job, what did you do? Prior to being a DSNA, I worked as an Animal Attendant at the Dubbo Regional Animal Shelter.

If you could work anywhere in the world, where would it be, and why? I honestly love where I work now, but if I were to go somewhere else, it would be somewhere a bit colder and with good bookshops!

What was your first paying job? My first paying job was babysitting whilst I was in high school.

What are three words your friends would use to describe you? Bubbly, supportive and funny.

How would you spend a win of a million dollars? On food and a whole lot of books (and probably some more bookshelves!)

When you were little, what did you think you wanted to be? When I was little, like most kids I jumped around on my dream job. Some of the key ones were chiropractor, vet and zoo keeper!