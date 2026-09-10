Where do you work? The Athlete’s Foot!

What’s your job? Foot Technician.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love helping find the right shoe and fit for the customer.

What’s the best thing to do to relax? I like playing soccer, spending time with my daughters, friends and family.

What’s your favourite thing to do in Dubbo with friends and family? We love enjoying the outdoors.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? It would be New York. I’d like to do all the touristy places like Central Park and seeing The New York Yankees.

What was your first paying job? Franklins.

What three things did you enjoy at school? Sport, sport and sport!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years’ time? Probably still in Dubbo. Probably still working at The Athlete’s Foot as we have a great team and I can’t see myself going anywhere!

As a child what did you want to do when you grew up? I wanted to play cricket for Australia.