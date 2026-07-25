Where do you work? I work at Dubbo RSL.

What’s your job? I’m an “all-rounder.”

Why do you Love Your Work? I love my workmates and the patrons.

What is one of your favourite memories? When I got this job 10 years ago.

If you could work with any person, who would it be and why? Hard one... all my work mates are great!

What was your first paying job? It was a family milk run.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be? I’d like to be able to make sure there was peace everywhere.

What attributes do you admire? Pride.

What is your favourite thing to do on a weekend? I like to relax and catch up with friends.

What’s your favourite dish to cook or eat? Australian chicken. It’s easy and delicious.