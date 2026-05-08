Where do you work? Destiny – Where Your Journey Begins.

What’s your job? Owner/Support Worker.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love my work. I get to see participants blossom and grow, reaching their goals that they didn’t think they’d ever be able to achieve.

Did you grow up in Dubbo? Yes.

Prior to your current job, what did you do? I worked in disability.

If you could work anywhere in the world, where would it be, and why? I’d be exactly where I am now!

What was your first paying job? Coles Supermarket in Dubbo.

How would your friends describe you? Trustworthy, easy going, very kind and easy to talk to.

How would you spend a win of a million dollars? I’d buy a holiday house for participants to visit.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Where I am now – still helping where I can.