Where do you work? Verto Pty Ltd.

What’s your job? Team Leader, Employment Services.

Why do you Love Your Work? It makes a difference.

Do you have a special talent? Am/Dram (Can you guess?)

What’s your favourite thing to do in the Dubbo area with friends and family? I like to chill out and listen to music.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? Greenland.

What was your first paying job? Wood cutting.

What two things did you enjoy at school? English and Music.

What’s your favourite meal? Steak and chips.

As a child what did you want to do when you grew up? Be a teacher.