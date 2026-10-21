Where do you work? Kings Hall Jewellers

What’s your job? I am a Jeweller Apprentice.

Why do you love your work? It is very rewarding to see the finished product and the problem solving is fun.

Tea or coffee? Either! I am happy with both.

Who has had the biggest influence on your life? My Dad – I couldn’t imagine life without him.

Where did you grow up? I grew up in Trundle.

What hobby or interest keeps you busy? I love playing tennis with friends.

What's your comfort food? Just “good food”. I don’t mind. I will eat most of anything!

What's something most people don't know about you? I play the cello.

Who inspires you? My boss Stuart inspires me every day. He never ceases to amaze me!