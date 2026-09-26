What's your name? Rianshu Lata

Where do you work? Kidscape Early Learning Centre, Dubbo.

What's your job? Diploma-qualified Early Childhood Educator.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love helping children learn, grow, and become confident. Every day is different, and it's rewarding to see children achieve new milestones.

What do you love about the Dubbo region? I love the friendly community, peaceful lifestyle, and beautiful parks and attractions. It feels like home.

What does your usual Friday night include? Relaxing with family, watching a movie, and enjoying a nice meal.

If you could travel back in time, when/where would you like to visit? I would love to go back to my trip to the Snowy Mountains and experience those beautiful views, fresh air, and special memories all over again.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? I would love to visit Tasmania to experience its beautiful nature, mountains, and wildlife.

What is the greatest advice you have received? Always be kind, keep learning, and never give up on your goals.

Who inspires you? My parents inspire me because of their hard work, strength, and constant support. I am also inspired by my work director, who has a genuine passion for her work and always motivates me to grow, improve, and become someone who leads with the same dedication and love for what they do.