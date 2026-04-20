Where do you work? Destiny, where your journey begins.

What’s your job? Owner/support worker.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love my work because I love helping people achieve their goals and I also love watching them being happy and just being themselves.

What is your favourite spot to visit in Dubbo? Dubbo Bowl, as I enjoy bowling with my mates.

Where did you grow up? In Dubbo.

What are you watching at the moment? Movies. I love watching action movies.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? Cape York and Darwin.

What advice would you give your younger self? Live everyday to your fullest and enjoy life.

Who inspires you? My father is my biggest inspiration.

Where would you love to go to for a holiday? Definitely Cape York. I’d love to check out the area and go fishing!