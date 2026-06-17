Where do you work? Ally.

What’s your job? Customer service.

Why do you Love Your Work? I work with an amazing team and enjoy getting to know the community.

Did you grow up in Dubbo? I grew up in Melbourne but moved to Dubbo when I was 15.

Prior to your current job, what did you do? I was a stay-at-home mum.

If you could work anywhere in the world, where would it be, and why? I would work with the homeless and help advocate.

What was your first paying job? Babysitting.

Three words your friends would use to describe you? Outgoing, confident and bubbly.

How would you spend a win of a million dollars? Buy a Range Rover, and a house for my daughter.

When you were little, what did you think you wanted to be? A coroner or a nurse.