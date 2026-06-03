Where do you work? Dubbo Thai Massage.

What’s your job? I’m a masseuse.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love meeting people, looking after them and helping them solve any issues they may have. I like having conversations with lots of different people.

What is your favourite spot to visit in Dubbo? The Cup is my favourite café. I like visiting different restaurants and pubs for meals.

Where did you grow up? I grew up in Thailand.

What are you watching at the moment? I love watching the footy and any sports.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? I’d like to see Uluru and the Northern Territory.

What advice would you give your younger self? I’d say ‘Enjoy myself more, and be myself, and take time for myself.

Who inspires you? My mum inspires me. She’s very strong.

Where would you love to go to for a holiday? Thailand. My family is there, and I love going there to visit them.