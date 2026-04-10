Where do you work? I work at the Colour Copy Shop in Macquarie Street, Dubbo.

What’s your job? I’m a printer.

Why do you Love Your Work? We love our customers!

What’s the best thing to do to relax? Spend time with my family and watching my beloved Swannies!

What’s your favourite thing to do in Dubbo with friends and family? Catching up for any reason, really.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? Tasmania.

What was your first paying job? My first job was admin at Wyong Council.

What three things did you enjoy at school? Friends, reading... it’s so long ago I can’t think of three!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years’ time? Hopefully retired!

As a child, what did you want to do when you grew up? I wanted to be a school teacher.