A welcoming kitchen and a thoughtfully decorated table can set the scene for Christmas without an expensive makeover – bringing food, family and festive atmosphere together where much of the holiday work happens.

With food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rising 3.2 per cent in the year to September, making the most of what is already in the cupboards is a practical starting point for entertaining this year.

The kitchen earns its place at the centre of celebrations through preparation, shared meals and conversation. Creating a festive space starts with making it comfortable to use.

Tasmanian cook and food stylist Michelle Crawford told ABC Everyday that clearing small appliances from benchtops creates valuable preparation space. She also recommended setting up drinks elsewhere so guests can help themselves without crowding the cook.

Carry a simple colour scheme from the kitchen to the table: green and white, perhaps, or familiar red accents against everyday crockery. A festive tea towel, reusable ribbon around napkins and a small arrangement away from food preparation areas can provide continuity.

For the table itself, begin by checking existing linen, glassware and serving dishes before buying decorations.

Fruit and vegetables can be eye-catching centrepieces, with garden flowers or interesting foliage displayed in old glass bottles or second-hand vases.

Try a shallow bowl of citrus or several small arrangements rather than one imposing display. Keep decorations low enough for conversation and leave room for shared platters, water jugs and guests’ elbows.

Consumer organisation CHOICE suggests dried orange slices, pine cones and stars cut from recycled paper or cardboard for inexpensive Christmas table decorations. Children can help make personalised place cards using materials already at home.

Keep festive flourishes clear of cooking areas. Fire and Rescue NSW advises keeping fabrics and other flammable items away from the stove and never leaving burning candles unattended. Battery-operated candles offer another way to add a warm glow to the table.