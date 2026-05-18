What can you tell us about yourself? My name is Aleea and I am always into something to keep me busy and stressed. I am a proud wife and mum to two kids (aged 4 and 12). I spent the last four years as an Optical Manager and since that wasn’t challenging enough, I convinced my husband to take a leap with me and at the beginning of 2026 we purchased The Establishment Bar Dubbo! I also started a few weeks ago at Dubbo Photo News as the new Senior Media Sales Consultant to fill my day energy. I always complain that I am tired... still haven’t figured out why.

How different was your life one year ago? Honestly, a year ago I never would have imagined I’d be running a bar. Life was a lot more predictable. Set hours, clear expectations, and a steady routine. Now, it’s late nights, creative ideas, constant learning, and building something of my own. It’s been a massive change, but one that’s challenged me in the best way and made me a lot more confident in what I’m capable of.

Do you have any pets? Yes. A seven-year-old beagle dog named Lady, a husband and two kids.

What’s your favourite thing to cook? I love cooking dinners for the whole family to come over. Everyone’s favourites are roast silverside and chicken carbonara.

What do you love about our region? Just the way community comes together for both the good times and the bad times! Which is a big part on why we wanted to invest in the purchase of The Establishment Bar. It’s so unique for our region and I want to continue to create a space where everyone feels welcome and to be able to give back to our community with sponsorships and offering our young people employment opportunities. I love being able to help where I can.

What’s the furthest you’ve been from home? Bali. Two years ago, my husband and I went to Bali for our honeymoon. We did all the things – ATV bikes, snorkelling, infinity pool, swimming with the elephants and relaxing in our private pool villa!

What is your favourite thing to do in your spare time? Literally be a couch potato! AC on freezing cold, hide under a big fluffy doona, with snacks and just binge watch telly all day long. I never get to do this.

What new skills would you like to master? I’d love to master business growth from financial strategy to marketing and how to have a healthy work and home balance to spend more valuable time with the kids while they are still young.

What’s the best way to start the day? Waking up naturally without an alarm clock, or the kids climbing into bed for a cuddle.