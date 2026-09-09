What can you tell us about yourself? Hi Dubbo! I’m Anjali KC. I was born in Nepal, and I’m so glad I made the move here. I am truly happy I came to Dubbo. I’ve made so many wonderful friends here, and I really enjoy everything I do. I work as an Activity Officer in aged care. It can be challenging, but it is so rewarding. I’m also an actor and model, and I run my own small business selling traditional clothing. I love joining in with all the festivals and community events too. I’m quite an outgoing person, so I really love meeting and connecting with people. When I have free time, I love reading books.

Who or what was your inspiration growing up? My mum, above all else. Her strength, kindness, and how hard she always worked for our family has always been my biggest inspiration. She taught me to be brave, kind, and to always give my best.

What advice would you give your younger self? Trust your journey. Don’t be afraid to take chances and be proud of every little win you have. Don’t be too hard on yourself everything falls into place when you keep trying.

Do you have any pets? I have always loved dogs! We had them growing up at home, and they were such a special part of our family.

What’s your favourite thing to cook? I love making traditional Nepalese food – especially the snacks and dishes that remind me of home. I love cooking and sharing them with my family and friends here.

What do you love about our region? The people and the warm, welcoming feeling here. It’s such a friendly place, and there is always something happening – festivals, events, or just catching up. It feels like home to me now.

Where do you love to visit? I love going back to Nepal whenever I can to see my family. I’d also love to travel more around Australia and see all the beautiful places here.

What is your favourite thing to do in your spare time? I love reading books, getting creative with my clothing designs, and spending time with my friends and family. I also love getting out and meeting new people whenever I can.

What new skills would you like to master? I’d love to learn more to help grow my business and keep building my confidence and skills in acting and modelling too.

What’s the best way to start the day? With a warm cup of tea, a grateful heart, and getting ready to enjoy whatever the day brings.