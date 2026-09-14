What can you tell us about yourself? I’m 28 years old and from country Queensland originally. I love everything about weddings and I love reading and listening to crime novels, podcasts and documentaries.

What do you do, and what do you enjoy most about it? I’m a barista at Black Tambourine Too. I love talking to people and getting to know people. I love making food and coffee for them.

How long have you lived in the area? I moved to Dubbo when I was 10 from Dalby, so I’ve been here about 20 years now.

What hobby or interest keeps you busy? Reading, golf, cleaning my house!

What's one item you couldn't live without? My Kindle!

Who inspires you? My father. He has made everything he has gotten from scratch.

What's something most people don't know about you? I have a wedding planning business as well. It’s called Westwood Weddings and Events.

What's one piece of advice you'd share with others? Don’t take yourself too seriously, and it’ll always get better!

If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? Society expectations, especially the ones placed upon women and girls.

How would you finish this sentence? "Our community is..." homey and welcoming.