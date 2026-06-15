What can you tell us about yourself? My name is Arjun and I’m 28 years old. I’ve been in Dubbo for two years and I’m originally from Nepal. I live with some friends and having been working at Church Street Café (CSC) since I moved here.

What’s the best way to start the day? Definitely has to be a coffee!!

What would be your ideal way to spend the weekend? I work most weekends and usually go for a run or walk after work. I like doing that so probably just the same and then playing some video games as well.

What would be the most amazing adventure to go on? I’d like to go fishing... maybe up in Queensland or somewhere in regional Australia.

What is the luckiest thing that has happened to you? I guess being born into this beautiful world.

What are some small things that make your day better? Meeting new people, different foods and coffee! Also, sunny weather!

What are you looking forward to in the coming months? I’m looking at buying a new car. Hopefully a new Rav 4!

Where would you spend all your time if you could? Camping, fishing and at the Café!

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Travelling solo to new places!

What new things have you had to learn lately? I lived at home with my parents and sister in Nepal for a long time. I was a little bit spoilt so when I moved to Australia I had to learn to look after myself. I had to learn to cook and clean!

What do you love about Dubbo? I love Dubbo. I love my work, and I love everything about Dubbo! It’s quieter than Sydney. There’s everything you need, and the region is full of beautiful places!