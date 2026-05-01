What can you tell us about yourself? My name is Brinae, I am a Kurnai woman from south east Gippsland but born, raised and recognised on Wiradjuri County. I am a mum of four – two boys and two girls. I run a photography business, ‘Darkeye Photography’, with my husband. I went to school in Dubbo then left to attend a performing arts school in Brisbane, where I majored in Acting and Aboriginal Dance. I was raised on a farm with great parents who raised great kids, if I can say so myself.

What's the best way to start the day? I love when my morning runs smoothly with my kids... some days I’m lucky, haha! However, my husband and I love going to Fitstop.

What would be your ideal way to spend the weekend? I can be very 50/50. Some weekends I’m all about socialising, going away in the caravan somewhere, or some weekends I get excited to not leave the house and binge-watch something.

What would be the most amazing adventure to go on? Anything that involved my husband, my children and my family. I laugh with my siblings like we were still young, tormenting each other.

What is your favourite thing to photograph? Cultural photos and newborn/birthing. There is nothing more magical then seeing a mum hold her baby for the first time.

What are some small things that make your day better? Hearing my kids laugh.

What are you most likely to become famous for? Talking crap, being a comedian, or something silly.

What are you interested in that most people haven't heard of? Torres Strait Islander dancing. I used to do it and travel Queensland when I lived up there, and I loved representing that culture. It was so powerful and being welcomed into it to share it was an honour.

What are you looking forward to in the coming months? Watching our online presence grow and my children getting back into sports.

Where would you spend all your time if you could? In the caravan travelling with my kids.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Travel! There is always time to work, but you can never get your children’s childhood back. Just do it!