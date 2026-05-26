What can you tell us about yourself? I moved to Dubbo in 2020 to work as a dance teacher. I met Errin from Church Street Cafe and Bar (CSC) a few years ago and started working at CSC about 2-2 ½ years ago. I pretty much work and dance. I like to give back to the community where I can.

What’s the best way to start the day? Coffee 100 per cent!

What’s the best single day on the calendar? I love Christmas. I don’t get to see my family much so Christmas is one day where we all get together and I love that!

How different was your life one year ago? Probably not a lot different. I love routine and with working multiple jobs I have a very tight schedule.

What’s the farthest you’ve ever been from home? I went on a cruise to Phillip Island last year. I love going on cruises for holidays. My friends and I have been doing that for a few years now.

Where is the most interesting place you’ve been? I lived at Gulgong before coming to Dubbo, and honestly, I find it a pretty interesting place. It has a lot of history and I’m always finding out new things about Gulgong.

Where is your favourite place in Dubbo? I love the zoo. It is really cool that those types of animals are here in Dubbo. It’s also great for tourism.

Who has impressed you most with what they’ve accomplished? My friends. They’ve been very successful from a young age. They’ve worked hard and own their own businesses. They’re achieving their dreams.

How do you relax after a hard day? I love a good TV show at home with a cold drink. It doesn’t happen much which makes it special when I get to do it!

What pets did you have while you were growing up? We lived on a farm and always had lots of animals. Dogs, chickens, guinea pigs, rabbits, birds – probably a lot of others!

Where would you spend all your time if you could? I would spend it at the beach. It’s so calming. Really any water would do.

Is there a local business you’d like to do a shout-out to? CSC! I love the atmosphere there. When I’m there, I love learning about different people’s stories. And of course the coffee and food is great!