What can you tell us about yourself? I was born in Casino on the North Coast and moved to the village of Ootha near Condobolin where I was a teaching principal. I met my wife performing in Parkes in the early 80’s. I retired from teaching at Orana Heights Public School in 2013 and have enjoyed retirement ever since. My wife, Bev, and I have travelled many times in our caravan, including a half-lap a few years ago where I exchanged “Happy Hour” entertainment for accommodation. I often played in pubs for diesel money from Eden to Cooktown, and Katherine to Port Augusta. My favourite moment was playing Happy Hour on top of a hill in Alice Springs surrounded by beautiful red hills. We also enjoyed camel riding on a farm nearby.

Who or what was your inspiration growing up? My mother! She was an exceptional woman, intelligent and hard working. Mum encouraged my music at an early age, and I started playing guitar in my early teens. My friends and I formed our first band to play at Hoadley’s Battle of the Sounds. Mum was still driving around Coffs Harbour days before she passed away at the age of 97. We miss her dearly!

What advice would you give your younger self? Don’t be afraid to take risks! You need to follow your heart!

Do you have any pets? Yes. We have two standard poodles, Ebony and Angel (black and white). They love travelling also. They are a good way to make new acquaintances when travelling and great with the grandkids at home.

What’s your favourite thing to cook? Orange chicken. A very saucy combination of orange juice, honey, soy, ketchup and paprika. Yum!

What do you love about our region? The people. Very friendly here in the ‘bush’. We have made some great friends. The music scene has always been good in this area, especially with the Elvis and Dolly Festivals.

Where do you love to visit? Queensland or the coast. Anywhere there is water for boating and fishing. Lake Macquarie has been a favourite, based at Mannering Park. I have an eight-seater boat that I love to take away whenever I can.

What is your favourite thing to do in your spare time? I have been a muso since my mid-teens. I have been a bass player and guitarist in local bands for nearly 30 years, currently enjoying the company of other musos in the Orana Country Music Association. We play on the last Sunday afternoon every month at the Castlereagh Hotel. I have also played solo since COVID, mainly Country Rock. I also enjoy boating and fishing.

What new skills would you like to master? I would love to pick up the saxophone again after nearly 50 years. I have taught myself basic keyboards since I retired but there doesn’t seem to be enough hours in the day! How did I fit work in! Wow, time has flown!

What’s the best way to start the day? A good cup of coffee, of course!