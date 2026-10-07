What can you tell us about yourself? I’m Ed. E.D. You’d be surprised how often you need to spell that. I have an affinity with words, some have said it’s a case of quantity over quality – I’m not sure but I’m more than happy to debate it! Key life stats... Father of two, no wait, father of three (that won’t go down well). I married my high school sweetheart and I’ve got three dogs, one cat and four geriatric chooks.

What do you do and what do you enjoy most about it? Barista and owner of The Harvest café. I love the customer interaction because our customer base is so interestingly varied, but apart from a few outliers, they’re just the nicest people. I’ve also been surprised by how much I enjoy working with and building self-confidence in our young staff members.

How long have you lived in the area? 17 years. Miles was a baby when we moved here so I’ve got a solid reference.

What hobbies or interests keep you busy? Bikes – as in bicycles of all descriptions – road bikes, mountain bikes, kids riding bikes. I love to have a hit of tennis; to go hiking and I fill any conversational void with podcasts or comedy. I feel it would also be remiss of me to excluded eating, so I guess fundamentally I just like to burn and consume a lot of energy! And all the above is better enjoyed in good company.

What item couldn’t you live without? Coffee machine. Phone. Wife, technically not an item but I’d be in trouble without her (I mean sometimes I’m in trouble with her so...).

Who inspires you? I go through obsessions so lots of people specifically, but more generally? Anyone, but in particular, younger people having a real crack at contributing to society in a way that they feel is best.

What’s something most people don’t know about you? I don’t leave a lot unsaid, so this is a difficult question. But it’s a surprise to most to learn that there is actually a limit to my social battery. It’s around the 80hrs mark.

What’s one piece of advice you’d share with others? If your wood won’t split, aim for the rings. I must thank my father in-law for that wisdom.

Our community is...? Real.

If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? World peace? Are we doing the swimsuit session next?