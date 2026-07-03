What can you tell us about yourself? Hey, I’m Elle. I’m a musician from Wellington NSW called Ellis Undercover. I make country/folk music that tells crazy Australian stories. I spent three years teaching music and songwriting in correctional centres and juvenile justice and it was some of the best years of my life! It gave me so much inspiration for what music can do for people if you share it. I love to travel and tour, and I drive a campervan full-time so I’m always ready for an adventure. I’m in the biggest year of growth for my career so hopefully by the time you read this, you’ll have heard of me.

What’s the best way to start the day? I grew up bush walking at Mount Arthur with my mum so if I could start every day with a nature walk, a coffee, my red dog and my family I'd be a happy girl.

What would be your ideal way to spend the weekend? On stage gigging to great crowds, watching live music with my mates, a cheeseboard and wine with the girls, and binge-watching Chicago PD.

What would be the most amazing adventure to go on? Touring Australia full-time in my campervan, gigging all across the country. Our country is so beautiful, and I would love to explore it one day at a time playing music in small communities and connecting with people.

What is the luckiest thing that has happened to you? Writing a song with Wade Forster at Tamworth Country Music Academy. Love you, Wade, thanks for the opportunity you gave me!

What are some small things that make your day better? I’m so big on gratitude and small acts of kindness. You’ve got to find something every day to be happy and grateful about, like sunsets, good coffee, laughs with your friends, and the natural world. I grew up in a beautiful valley surrounded by mountains so I’m always looking to the natural world to make my day better. Then you have to find a way to share it to make someone else’s day better.

What are you most likely to become famous for? Music, fingers crossed!

What are you interested in that most people haven’t heard of? Music rehabilitation – helping people process their trauma through music so they can heal and get back to who they are meant to be. I’m a big believer in second chances; if music can give that to people I want to help.

What are you looking forward to in the coming months? I’m working on my debut EP right now so I'm super excited to share that with everyone. My local community has been on my back to release music for a longgg time, so I’m excited to show the SOMAD guys what I’ve been working on for so long. With a release comes a tour, so I’m excited to share it live to anywhere I can and be on the road again.

Where would you spend all your time if you could? Either Maiori on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, or I’d set up a studio in a cabin at Turon Gates and live there forever. My family took me camping there as a kid and I’ve loved it ever since.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Swim in a glacier pool. I did this a few times in Canada on the West Coast over there last summer. It was so freezing but so beautiful and amazing, and if you can do that you can do anything.