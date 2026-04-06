What can you tell us about yourself? My name is Emily (Em). I am 26 years old and manage my family business, Lazy River Estate. I am an “introverted extrovert” and love trying new things! I love a Pinterest board and starting any DIY... even if the projects sit in the cupboard unfinished!

What’s the best way to start the day? The best way to start my day is getting up early and drinking coffee... always!

What’s the best single day on the calendar? By far – a Sunday! We love a reset day for the week!

How different was your life one year ago? Very busy! I was travelling across Europe, renovating, and busy attending family and friends’ weddings!

What’s the farthest you’ve ever been from home? Scotland! Take me back!

Where is the most interesting place you’ve been? Probably Bath in the UK – it is like you are being transported back to another era in time with the old buildings and Roman Baths!

What are you most likely to become famous for? Getting into the Guinness World Records for the most amount of times I can lose my phone and car keys in a shift... still trying to find the keys!

How do you relax after a hard day? Turning my phone off and doing anything but technology!

What pets did you have while you were growing up? Dogs, cats, fish... Typical, haha!

Where would you spend all your time if you could? Travelling anywhere and experiencing new things!