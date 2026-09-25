What can you tell us about yourself? My name is James Austin. Alongside my wife, Lisa, we have built our lives and raised our family here in Dubbo. We have two adult boys, aged 22 and 21, who are a big part of our lives. I was previously a teacher, while Lisa worked across banking, administration and management. These days, we are enjoying a new chapter together as owners of Daily Scoop, and being more connected with our local community.

Have you always lived in this area – If not, what brought you here? We came to Dubbo from the Mid North Coast around Taree in the early 2000s, looking for work. What started as a move for employment eventually became home, and more than 20 years later, we are still here.

What's something people would be surprised to learn about you? Probably that we never expected to own a wholefood store! Our lives have taken us in very different directions, so finding ourselves running Daily Scoop has been an unexpected adventure – one we are really enjoying!

What achievement are you most proud of? I’m proud of our family. Seeing our boys grow into young adults, finding their own paths and developing their interests, particularly through rugby, has been rewarding. Taking on Daily Scoop is another achievement I am proud of.

What are you passionate about outside of work? Family and rugby union are a huge part of my life. We have a strong connection with the Dubbo Roos. I have coached the NSW Country U15s, our eldest previously worked for the NSW Waratahs as a Rugby Development Officer, and our youngest has just returned from Sydney after playing Shute Shield. Lisa is an avid fan, so Victoria Park is a familiar place to us.

What's one issue you'd like to see people talking about more? We’d love to see more conversation around buying local produce and reducing food miles. Knowing where our food comes from and choosing locally produced products, where possible, supports regional producers, reduces unnecessary transport and keeps more money within our communities.

What's a local business or place everyone should visit? I’m obviously going to say Daily Scoop!! I’d like to encourage people to explore Dubbo’s independent businesses, markets and local producers. There are plenty of great stories and products right on our doorstep.

Is there a place in town that holds special memories for you? Victoria Park. So much of our family life has revolved around rugby, from watching our boys play to supporting the Dubbo Roos. We’ve spent countless weekends there over the years.

What does success mean to you? Having a happy family, enjoying what we do and building something we are proud of. With Daily Scoop, it’s about creating a sustainable business that continues to have a place in the Dubbo community.

What's a belief or value that's become more important to you over time? Supporting local. We have come to appreciate how much small businesses, producers and community organisations contribute to the character and strength of a regional town.