What can you tell us about yourself? I’m a husband, father and local real estate agent who believes in family, community and having a good old fashioned work ethic. I enjoy meeting people from all walks of life and am always happiest when I’m spending time with my family, outdoors or working on another project.

What do you do, and what do you enjoy most about it? I’m a sales agent with Matt Hansen Real Estate. The part I enjoy most is meeting people, hearing their stories and helping them through what is often one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Handing over the keys to an excited buyer or achieving a great result for a local family never gets old.

How long have you lived in the area? I have lived in the Dubbo area for 42 years and am proud to call it home!

What hobby or interest keeps you busy? I enjoy hunting, target shooting, fishing and spending time outdoors. I’m also usually building, repairing or planning something around the house or the shed. There never seems to be a shortage of projects.

What's one item you couldn't live without? Probably my phone. Between work, family and keeping everything organised, it rarely leaves my side… although a strong cup of coffee would be a very close second.

Who inspires you? My grandfather has always been a major inspiration. He taught me the value of hard work and doing a job properly. His advice was simple: “If you’re not going to do it right, don’t do it.” That has stayed with me throughout my life.

What's something most people don't know about you? Before working in real estate, I spent time working as a bartender on cruise ships. I can still make a pretty decent cocktail and probably know more about Disney than most people would expect.

What's one piece of advice you'd share with others? Make time for the people that matter. Work hard and take pride in what you do, but remember that time with family and friends is something you can never get back.

What is the luckiest thing that has happened to you? Surviving a stroke in 2010, when my wife was eight months pregnant with our first son. I’m incredibly thankful to be here and to watch my children grow up.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Go on a cruise. After working on a cruise ship and then taking a cruise as a passenger, I reckon it’s one of the most relaxing ways to have a holiday.

If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? I would encourage people to slow down, listen to one another and show a little more kindness. You never know what somebody else may be going through.

How would you finish this sentence "Our community is..."? Our community is resilient, generous and always willing to rally around people when they need it most. That is what makes Dubbo and the surrounding region such a special place to call home.