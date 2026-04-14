What can you tell us about yourself? My name is Jazmine Ross and I’m a Dubbo-based photographer. I run my own photography business, Jazmine Ross Photography, capturing families, sport and special moments in the community. I’m also a proud mum to two boys who keep life busy and full of fun.

What’s the best way to start the day? Having a little dance party in the kitchen with my kids before we start getting ready for work and school.

What would be your ideal way to spend the weekend? Spending time with my kids and my partner, being out at local sport or community events, and, of course, having a camera in my hand capturing the moments along the way.

What would be the most amazing adventure to go on? To travel overseas and visit different countries, photographing all the beautiful places around the world.

What is your favourite thing to photograph? There are so many things I love to photograph; anything that lets me be as creative as possible behind the camera. Sport would definitely have to be one of my favourite things.

What are some small things that make your day better? When my children give me a cuddle and tell me how much they love me, and when my partner makes me laugh.

What are you most likely to become famous for? Having a camera with me everywhere I go and making everyone stop for “just one more photo”.

What are you interested in that most people haven’t heard of? The creative process behind photography and how much work actually goes into one photo.

What are you looking forward to in the coming months? Continuing to grow my photography business and working on some exciting projects. I’m also looking forward to capturing a lot more sporting moments this year.

Where would you spend all your time if you could? Taking little adventures with my children, camera in hand, capturing memories together.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Slow down and really enjoy the little moments with the people they love.