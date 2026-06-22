What can you tell us about yourself? I’m a local girl, born and raised in Dubbo. I’m a mum and wife, and the owner of The Beauty Spot here in town. I’m a very creative person, and I’ve always been expressing myself through art, music, costume, and performance. Beauty therapy was a way to be creative and utilise the science-y side of my brain together (if you ask half of my clients, they often leave learning something new about the human body). One of the most beautiful parts of my job is meeting people. I’ve met some of the most incredible, creative people ever and been able to engage in some truly amazing things thanks to them, from theatre performances to creating Dubbo Dream Con, the first of its kind this side of the mountains, where we celebrated creativity in its many forms. It was a dream come true for me.

What do you do for fun? My main hobby is making costumes, but I also perform with Wesley House Players, and I like to paint, read, write, and play bass guitar (you know, in all my spare time…)

Who/ what was your inspiration growing up? A variety of book and movie characters, I’d say. Especially those with beautiful, crazy costumes!

What would you tell your teenage self? “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

What are you reading at the moment? “Alchemised” by Sen Lin Yu.

Do you have any pets? I have a very fluffy black cat named Austin (we usually just call her Fluff)

What’s your favourite thing to cook? My step-mum’s choc-chip muffin recipe!

What do you love about our region? I love how diverse and creative we’re becoming, and that we’re opening up safe spaces for Dubbo’s youth to express their creativity and find their people.

Where do you love to visit? Tasmania, it’s absolutely beautiful.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I’ve never really thought that far ahead… I’d love to open a luxurious, relaxing spa right here in Dubbo, and outside of that, I’d be making the most extravagant costume pieces I could think of. Most of all, I’d like to be confident in who I am, so I can teach my son to be confident in himself, too.