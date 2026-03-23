Who or what was your inspiration growing up? Music, the outdoors and individual competitive sports.

What advice would you give your younger self? Pursue your dreams, follow your passion and believe in yourself.

Do you have any pets? We have a family Labrador. Her name is Sophie, and she is the most gracious animal on planet earth.

What’s your favourite thing to cook? I love to cook for the family, especially roasted meals. I cook most meals during the week as I am a stay-at-home-dad and only working weekends predominantly Friday – Sunday as a muso/entertainer. I am competitive by nature and although my partner would likely disagree, I do believe I am arguably the better chef.

What do you love about our region? Dubbo is amazing! I was raised in the city and country. As a geophysical technician employed under NSW Government many moons ago, I worked alone for many years in the most remote areas of NSW assessing the structural integrity, condition and production of artesian bores. Living and working at those locations provide a great point of comparison, making Dubbo the ideal benchmark to settle. We have an excellent range of services. Dubbo is centrally located between the coast and remote wilderness, not too far from anywhere. We have the most amazing entertainment scene and venues that support the live music industry. Dubbo has amazing restaurants, parks, river walks and Dubbo is the most amazing wedding destination with so many wonderful attributes, you could literally fill this page with them.

Where do you love to visit? I love heading past the property “Greenview”, where I was partially raised at in Mudgee along the Hill End Road. Whilst travelling past the property, I reminisce of my childhood to early adulthood, heading through on my bike to the nearest secluded campsite anywhere along the Bridal Track beside the river. I love being around my family, but I am also a bit of a recluse and love my solitude away from everything to rejuvenate in the splendour of nature.

What is your favourite thing to do in your spare time? Camping, cooking over a bed of hot coals, and attempting new dishes and cooking methods in the bush. Riding and exploring new areas in secluded and isolated areas. Spending quality time with my family, completing projects around the house. Learning new or popular songs and performing them live in front of a crowd.

What new skills would you like to master? Everything and anything. Whatever the task at hand, I want to do a remarkable job. My DNA is steeped in an evolving the pursuit to do better with the energy and skills I have. That said, the most important aspect of my life I would like to master and improve on is being a better father to my amazing children and partner to my spouse. Family is everything and our children are the future of society. I believe every act and manner of which I conduct myself in front of my children has some impact on and may influence their own path in life. No one person is perfect, nor can they be, but we can always strive to.

What’s the best way to start the day? Positively optimistic, happy, with a smile, with the ones you love.