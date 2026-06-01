What can you tell us about yourself? I was born in Brisbane and have lived in a few other places. Since 2010 I have called Dubbo home, and I enjoy living here. The people are friendly and being a ten-minute town it’s easy to get around and catch up with friends. For most of my life I’ve been a professional photographer and art photographer. Recently I became the inaugural Artist-in-Residence at The Green Room (the old Bowling Club between the Regional Gallery and tennis courts in Wingewarra Street). The Green Room is Dubbo Filmmakers’ new space, where we share the building with Rugby NSW. Since moving in a few months ago, Dubbo Filmmakers have hosted festivals, exhibitions, rehearsals and events like the recent Dubbo Dream Con at The Green Room.

What’s the farthest you’ve ever been from home?

Cuba, because to get there we went to Vancouver, right across Canada to Montreal, and then down to the Caribbean. It’s not easy to get to Cuba by transiting through the US. I didn’t mind though, as I hadn’t been to Canada, and I’d always wanted to visit.

Where is the most interesting place you’ve been?

Once again, I would say Cuba. It’s a wonderful country with music and energy everywhere. The people are great and of course we travelled around the country in those fabulous 1950’s cars. Travelling with my sister Deb, I made a little video of our journeys (which ended up winning the short documentary section of the Golden Bridge Istanbul Film Festival!) Cruising in those big American cars made for great tracking shots. I also considered moving to Spain once after travelling there.

Who has impressed you most with what they’ve accomplished? Pearl Gibbs and Stella Miles Franklin were both very impressive people.

Where would you spend all your time if you could? In a beautiful world free of violence and war. Our world is a fantastic place, and we should be treating it as the paradise it is.

What is the luckiest thing that has happened to you? I have wonderful friends and family, and I’ve had some terrific experiences.

What are you most likely to become famous for? Nothing – which is fine by me. I think fame has a dark side and it must be very difficult to navigate and live a free and independent life if you’re overly famous. On the other hand, it would be nice to be known as an interesting art photographer!

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Go to art school. But perhaps that’s just me. My time at Sydney College of the Arts in the 80’s was such a treat. After years of working in photography and other jobs, it was a time to step off the work treadmill and explore a creative life more freely, and to think broadly about all sorts of interesting ideas. It was a great time.

What would be the most amazing adventure to go on? I would love to take a trip up the Amazon River where you can see pink river dolphins and other incredible wildlife and stop at villages along the way. I did a trip up the Kinabatangan River in Borneo a few years back and that was pretty amazing.

Is there a local business you’d like to do a call-out for? My neighbours’ have a terrific business called Not For Profit Guide. They help community groups, not for profits and volunteers write grants and tenders. They conduct community consultation, training programs and volunteer expos and events.