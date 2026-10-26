Have you always lived in this area, and if not, what brought you here? I am a Dubbo-born and bred girl who grew up on the family farm on the Obley Rd. My mum’s family were Narromine farmers, so I guess it was a “full circle moment” when I married a Narromine farmer whose family own the adjoining farm to where my grandmother grew up. I now own the farm my mum grew up on and run cattle that were my dad’s.

What does success mean to you? To me, success is stepping out of your comfort zone and trying something new.

What’s a belief or value that’s become more important to you over time? The importance of kindness, consideration and empathy. No matter what you’re going through, you can always find someone worse off than yourself and you never really know what battles others are going through. Something as simple as a smile can change someone’s day.

What’s the best way to start the day? A caramel latte!! And it’s even better if my husband has made it!!

What pets did you have growing up?

Growing up on a farm, there was always an assortment of animals in the backyard. Apart from the obligatory cats, dogs and odd poddy, we had two kangaroos, three wallabies and about a dozen emus. Believe it or not, the emus were first class guard dogs! I have fond memories of the kangaroos waiting for us to get off the school bus and give them the crusts off our sandwiches. One of my brothers had ferrets as well – I certainly wasn’t a fan!

Where would you spend all of your time if you could? Right where I am! Narromine is a fabulous place to live. There is nothing better than being part of a small community where everyone looks out for one another, and every time I watch the news, it reminds me that we are so lucky to live in Australia.

Is there a local business you’d like to do a call out for?

As a councillor on the Narromine Shire Council, there is no way that I could single out any one business! There are loads of great businesses across Tomingley, Trangie and Narromine. I suggest that you come and check them out for yourselves. You won’t be disappointed!

How do you relax after a hard day? If we have been working in the cattleyards, nothing beats a hot shower and an early night! Otherwise, a glass of moscato and good company does the trick.

What’s the farthest you’ve ever been from home? I was fortunate enough to travel to Europe before I was married. It was a great experience and made me value what we have here. As they say, there is no place like home.

Where is the most interesting place you’ve been? One of the most interesting places I have visited would have to be White Cliffs. It isn’t that far away but the lifestyle is so different. The residents are so welcoming, and we were invited into an underground home. Amazing!