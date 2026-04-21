What can you tell us about yourself? I’m 25 years old. I grew up on a property 20 minutes west of Wellington, went to school here in Dubbo, and went to uni in Sydney studying interior design. I came back to Dubbo at the start of COVID and finished my degree while living here and doing a little bit of roustabout work. After I finished studying, I worked in landscape designing for around four years. In January 2026 Reena Ram and I were lucky enough to step into the ownership of Magnolia Nursery on Wheelers Lane in Dubbo. More than anything, we want Magnolia Nursery to remain a place where people can come not only to shop, but to wander, enjoy the atmosphere and feel at home among the plants.

What’s the best way to start the day? CrossFit followed by a coffee!

What’s the best single day on the calendar? It has to be New Year’s Eve. I love getting together with our friends, and the anticipation of a celebration!

What is your favourite plant at the moment? “Diamond in the Dark” – a Crepe Myrtle variety. It is gorgeous!

What’s the farthest you’ve ever been from home? Ireland. Such a beautiful country!

Where is the most interesting place you’ve been? Egypt. It is a must-visit!

If you were a plant, what would you be and why? French Lavender – it is tough, sun-loving and bright.

What season do you love the most? Autumn – I love watching the season change!

How do you relax after a hard day? A good book and a glass of wine.

What pets did you have while you were growing up? I grew up locally on a farm so quite a lot of dogs, cats, sheep, horses, cattle... you name it!

Where would you spend all your time if you could? Somewhere with a good sunrise, sunset and a view!