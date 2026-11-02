What can you tell us about yourself? I'm originally from Lebanon and have called Dubbo home since arriving in Australia in May 2014. I'm a husband, a proud father of three, and someone who genuinely enjoys connecting with people from different backgrounds.

I work at Connecting Community Services (Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Ltd.) as a Marketing Communications Specialist and Migrant Support Officer (Settlement Practitioner). My background is in journalism and marketing, and this year I also began studying migration law at Victoria University. Between work, university and family, life is certainly busy, but I wouldn't have it any other way!

What's something most people don't know about you? Since 2014, I've lodged 10 separate visa applications! It's been quite a journey, filled with paperwork, uncertainty, challenges and plenty of lessons along the way. Having experienced Australia's migration system so extensively, little did I know that this journey would eventually inspire me to return to university and study migration law!

Who or what was your inspiration growing up? My parents, without a doubt. Sadly, I lost both in late 2021, and I wish every day that they were still here. They taught me the importance of hard work, respect, kindness, and never giving up. Those values have stayed with me throughout my life, especially as I built a new life in Australia.

If I could have one wish, it would be to bring them back, even just for a day, so they could see the person I've become, the life I've built, and the beautiful family I'm raising. I would give anything for them to see their grandchildren grow up. Australia has given my family and me opportunities I'm incredibly grateful for, and I hope my parents would be proud. Now that I'm a father myself, I understand their love and sacrifices more than ever, and I hope to pass those same values on to my children.

What advice would you give your younger self? Don't be afraid of challenges or starting over. Life doesn't always go according to plan, and even the simplest life can come with unexpected difficulties. I've had moments of uncertainty and challenges that pushed me beyond what I thought I could handle, but they've also made me stronger, more patient and more resilient.

I'd remind myself to keep learning, stay humble and appreciate every opportunity. Most importantly, don't spend so much time worrying about tomorrow that you forget to enjoy today. Sometimes, the ordinary moments become our most precious memories.

What's your favourite thing to cook? Lebanese food will always have a special place in my heart. I love the flavours, traditions and the way it brings people together. For me, food is about family, sharing stories and staying connected to the culture I grew up with.

Something that genuinely makes me happy is seeing how much people in our community enjoy Lebanese cuisine, from traditional dishes to sweets. I'm always pleasantly surprised when someone mentions their favourite Lebanese food and even pronounces its name in Arabic, just as we would back home! It makes me smile every time.

And I have to thank my amazing wife, Salam! She puts so much love and effort into preparing healthy, delicious meals for our family and always surprises us with something new. Thank you, Salam, for everything you do for our family. With all my love!

What new skills would you like to master? My personal migration journey, along with my work supporting migrants, inspired me to enrol in the Graduate Diploma in Migration Law at Victoria University this year, with the ambition of becoming a registered migration agent.

I thought my experiences had given me a reasonable understanding of Australia's migration system. It's been challenging but eye-opening. Balancing university studies with full-time work and raising a family isn't easy, but I'm incredibly proud I took this step, and I haven't regretted it for a moment.

What do you love about our region? Where do I even begin? My wife and I were both born overseas, but our children will always have Dubbo, NSW, Australia, as their birthplace, and that makes me very proud. Dubbo also holds another special memory. I spent my very first night in Australia there, back in May 2014. Little did I know this city would become where I'd build my life and raise my family. But above all, it's the people. I love seeing Dubbo's multicultural community grow, the wonderful work of local organisations, and people's genuine willingness to welcome and support one another.

For me, Dubbo isn't just where I live. It's where my Australian journey began and where so much of my family's story has been written.

What is your favourite thing to do in your spare time? I treasure spending time with my family most. I can already see how quickly they're growing up, so I try to make the most of every moment together. Sometimes, we sit around the laptop looking at old photos and videos of the kids as babies. We laugh at the funny things they used to do and sometimes get a little emotional seeing how much they've grown. I also love taking the kids swimming, going to the park, enjoying picnics, and exploring new places during family holidays. For me, it's never just about where we go, but who I'm sharing those experiences with. These are the moments we'll look back on and wish we could relive. That's why I try to enjoy them as much as I can now.

If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? I would love to see a world where everyone has access to healthcare, education and freedom, regardless of where they live or their financial circumstances. I believe these should be basic human rights, available to everyone at little or no cost.

Above all, I wish for peace. I believe that when people are healthy, properly educated, and given equal opportunities, they're better equipped to understand one another, respect differences, and work toward lasting peace. And where there is peace, people can live freely, with dignity, and without fear of discrimination based on race, skin colour, religion, or nationality.

To me, health and education are the foundations, peace is the goal, and freedom is what every human being deserves.

How would you finish this sentence: “Our community is…”? A place where people from different backgrounds, cultures and walks of life come together, support one another and make everyone feel welcome and included.

To me, a strong community isn't about where people come from or what language they speak. It's about how we treat one another, embrace our differences and help people feel that they belong. That's what I love most about our community here in Dubbo: the kindness, the friendships and the way people look out for each other, often without judgement or expecting anything in return. Sometimes, even the smallest act of kindness can make someone feel they're not alone.