What can you tell us about yourself? I was born in Binnaway in 1962. I left Binnaway at age 9, and we moved around NSW and Victoria, then we moved to Dubbo. On March 25, 1974, I played my first gig with my Dad at the Wellington Races on the back of a truck. I’ll always remember that first gig. I played drums with my Dad for five years, then I moved onto lead guitar when I was about 16. My Dad sounded a lot like Slim Dusty when he sang.

Who/what was your inspiration growing up? My dad – Johnny Norton – was my inspiration. He had tenacity, heart and a strong desire for Country Music. He was a musician for a long time and knew so many famous performers. Johnny was born in Binnaway and he’s now buried in Coonabarabran.

In 1958, Johnny served in the International Service, and while he was in Sydney he bought a guitar from a second-hand shop. I’ve still got that guitar – a Dobro by Royal. It was a misfit guitar and now is worth a bit, but I’ll never part with it.

My Dad died in 1983 at 49 years old from a heart attack, but he performed in a band called “Johnny Norton and the Westerneers” for over twenty years. I created the Dusty Boots Festival to honour my father and his love of Country Music.

What advice would you give your younger self? I’d say stay humble, and don’t criticise other musicians for their music. Everybody has to start somewhere. There are two things I hate – armchair critics and those that don’t have a go but still criticise. What I dislike the most is musicians who criticise other musicians. That just tells me they have forgotten where they started.

What new skills would you like to master? It’s not a new skill, but I sure would love to walk and be able to get around on my feet more. I’ve had some unfortunate medical issues and walking is one thing I’d love to be able to do more of. I am ‘differently able’. I can do 80 per cent of what I could do before I had my strokes, but I just had to learn to do it in a different way.

What’s your favourite time of the year? Definitely the Dusty Boots Festival! In 2017 I started the Dusty Boots Festival and Awards. We started off in Dubbo and moved to Narromine in 2021 after a year of online awards in 2020. Next year, we’re moving the festival to January 29, 30 and 31. I sponsor it all myself and I’ll continue to as long as I possibly can. I started it as a tribute to my father, and to honour those who contribute to Australian Country Music.

Each year we give awards for service to Country Music, and we have started a Hall of Remembrance to celebrate those who have passed. Each year “Mal Norton and the Westerneers” come together to play. It only happens once a year.

Each year the Dusty Boot Award winners become part of the Dusty Boots Family as well. Michael Jones – “The Living Poet”- was a very special part of the Dusty Boots Festival. Last year he sadly passed away from cancer, and I miss him, so we have instigated an award in his honour.

The Black Dog has been chasing me for a while, but I keep going, hoping things will get better.

Planning each year’s Dusty Boots Festival and keeping Australia’s Country Music industry alive makes it all worthwhile for me. Our festival mantra is “honouring our industry from the legends to the roots”.