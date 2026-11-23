What can you tell us about yourself? I have lived in Australia for 35 years. I have a background in pubs/banking/management rights/motel accommodation and have been working with the Dubbo RSL Group for 13 years now. I have a 38-year-old daughter who is an interior designer in Melbourne.

I left New Zealand to be closer to my retired parents in Noosa. After my parents passed, I left to become a Relief Manager around Australia. While I was doing the relief positions, I obtained a two-week relief position at the Dubbo RSL Motel. After my contract ended, I left Dubbo to do a receivership in a large hotel in Cairns. Four months later, I was contacted to see if I’d be interested in a full-time motel manager position here in Dubbo as the current manager had decided to retire. I’d never been regional and thought it would be a great experience, which it has been.

Where did you grow up? New Zealand. I grew up in Far North NZ on a dairy farm in a small farming community called Oruawharo.

What do you do for fun? I love to travel and have travelled through almost all islands in the Pacific, Asia, USA, Canada and some parts of Europe. I’ve mostly travelled overseas, but have travelled throughout Australia also.

What’s the best way to start the day? I start the day with a healthy breakfast.

Where is the most interesting place you’ve been? Japan and Canada. The people are very friendly and accommodating. The countries are beautiful.

How do you relax after a hard day? I like to go for a walk or exercise. Either exercising or maybe a movie!

What pets did you have while you were growing up? We had every type of pet. We were very lucky and lived on a farm so we had lots of different animals!

What advice would you give your younger self? “Never fear a challenge.”

What are some small things that make your day better? It has to be good staff and friendly guests.

Where would you spend all your time if you could? I’d like to spend it in a warm climate year-round. Maybe somewhere like the Pacific Islands or Queensland.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Attempt something you may fear, whether it be something like bungy jumping or tandem-jump out of a plane, or maybe even snorkelling.

What do you love about our region? I love that people are very friendly and down to earth. I also enjoyed the experience of four seasons.

What song means the most to you and why? I enjoy most genres.