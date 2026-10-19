What can you tell us about yourself? I’m a mum of two growing boys. Alongside my husband, we are the owners of Fearless Health, a Remedial Massage and Fitness business here in Dubbo. I’m passionate about women’s health and educating women to feel confident about their bodies.

What’s your favourite thing to cook? I love a barbecue! Steak on the barbecue with salads. Now the weather is warming up, I’m sure we will be having plenty more dinners like this.

What do you love about our region? We moved here over four years ago now from Sydney and I find it relaxing and peaceful. It’s grown so much but it still feels friendly with so much to do. My first priority when we moved was to get my “locals” zoo pass because I love visiting the animals.

What is your favourite thing to do in your spare time? We are renovating our home so I love the demolition part of the process. It’s a fun way to use the skills we build in the gym and use in everyday life.

How do you relax after a hard day? Binge-watch tv shows. My job is very physically demanding so flopping on the couch with some fun TV is an easy way to rest.

Where would you spend all your time if you could? I don’t think there is one place I would spend all my time, but I would definitely love to spend more time on holidays. As small business owners, holidays are not as easy to take without anyone else to keep the doors open.

What new skills would you like to master? I have always wanted to be able to sing (well and in tune). I think it will feel so free to use your voice that way.

What are you reading at the moment? “Period Repair Manual” by Dr Lara Briden because I am always learning about women’s health. But for fun I’m also reading “The Housemaid” series by Frieda McFadden.

Do you have any pets? No pets for us as we are busy with kids, sports and work. My seven-year-old desperately wants a dog. He has drawn a picture at school of a Golden Retriever called Charlie which he hopes to have one day.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I really don’t know. There is no set vision of what the next 10 years looks like. I am open to exploring what is yet to come.