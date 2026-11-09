What can you tell us about yourself? I was born in Geelong but spent a lot of my younger years in Deniliquin.

I’m very much a family person. I spend a lot of time now travelling to see all my family. I have a sister and a brother, and I’m a mother of four children and three bonus children. Now I have thirteen grandchildren and seven bonus grandchildren!

My husband and I decided to move from Deni in 1988. We came to Dubbo looking for some grazing land but ended up buying Ador’s Party Hire. We had so much fun running Ador’s for 20 years. We used to travel all through the Western NSW area helping with parties, weddings, field days and ag shows. It was wonderful, because we were involved in many people’s celebrations and everyone was having a good time!

What do you do, and what do you enjoy most about it? I’ve spent the majority of my life volunteering in all sorts of different things. I started in the hospital auxiliary at Deniliquin when we lived there when our children were young. We started up the group as young mothers. The first meeting had 15 mothers there and 21 preschoolers. Needless to say, we quickly moved our meetings to nights and left the kids at home!

Now I do a lot of volunteering as part of the Royal Flying Doctors Service Dubbo Support Group, and also the Dubbo Show Society. My husband was always very involved in the local Show Societies. He held Honorary Life Membership of both Deniliquin and Dubbo Show Societies. When we moved here I became involved as well. I am an Honorary Life Member of the Dubbo Show Society and have the privilege of being the first female Patron in 150 years. I now assist with the catering for the committee and guests at the show.

I first became involved in the RFDS in 2000 when they were building their first hanger in Dubbo. They needed funds raised to fit-out the inside of the hangers with offices and amenities. In 12 months, we raised over $500,000 towards this. I have been involved in supporting the RFDS since then. We’re currently working on the RFDS Dubbo Support Group’s Melbourne Cup Race Day Luncheon. I also volunteer at the RFDS Visitor Experience. As part of the Support Group, we also have monthly trivia nights at Club Dubbo, to raise funds to help keep the Flying Doctor flying.

What’s the best way to start the day? A cup of tea in bed! I always say I can take on the world after that cup of tea! I was very lucky and got a cup of tea in bed for 57 years. My husband made one every day for me until he passed away.

What would be the most amazing adventure to go on? I have been very lucky and have done a lot of travelling but I have always wanted to do the Camino de Santiago Walk. It would have been amazing!

What are you looking forward to in the coming months? I’m going to New Zealand with my friend Dawn from Deni. We are going to hire a car and explore the North Island.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Travel overseas! See the world! But don’t forget to explore our own great country!

What's one item you couldn't live without? A daily coffee!

How would you finish this sentence, "Our community is..."? Fabulous! I love this place. I love Dubbo and I love the people in it!