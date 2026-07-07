What can you tell us about yourself? I’m 20 years old and am born and bred in Dubbo. I’ve been working as a Gymnastics teacher and coach for the last year and a bit. I’ve danced since I was little, and I was a bit of an all-rounder for dance.

What’s the best way to start the day? Definitely has to be waking up before my alarm goes off!

What would be your ideal way to spend the weekend? Brunch with the girls and going for a walk.

What would be the most amazing adventure to go on? I’d love to go to Europe to see Greece and Northern Ireland.

What advice would you give your younger self? I’d say “have a back-up plan career-wise. Not everything always works out the way we hope!”

What are some small things that make your day better? When you get all green lights at the traffic lights, and having a Coke Zero!

What are you most likely to become famous for? Accidently turning a quick story into a twenty-minute TED talk!

What are you interested in that most people haven’t heard of? I have been involved in the Australian Army Cadets since I was in Year 7. I’ve really enjoyed it and learned so much!

What are you looking forward to in the coming months? Counting down to Christmas now, and I’m a December baby so I’m looking forward to December!

What’s your favourite piece of clothing you own or have owned? I have a shopping addiction and have so many clothes so I can’t pick ONE thing!

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? I think everyone should have one moment in their lives where they realise they are exactly where they are meant to be.