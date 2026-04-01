What can you tell us about yourself? My name is Rajiv Bhattarai. I am a care facilitator at Baptist Care At Home, where we support older people to continue living independently in their own homes.

I have more than 10 years of experience in aged care, including over seven years in coordination roles. I am passionate about ensuring older people receive respectful, dignified, and person-centred care in the comfort of their own homes.

I live with my wife, Sanju Ojha (Diya), and our teenage son, Diraj. Family and community mean everything to me.

Beyond my professional work, I am heavily involved in the Dubbo Nepalese community in Australia. Since 2020, I have been actively contributing, starting as a committee member, then serving as treasurer, vice president, and last year as president. Currently, I continue to support the community in an advisory role.

Serving others gives me purpose and fulfillment. I also deeply value relationships and staying connected with the people who matter most in my life.

What’s the best way to start the day? I start my day by praying to my God, Hanuman, and asking for a better day for me and my family. Prayer gives me strength, positivity, and peace before I begin my day.

What’s the best single day on the calendar? I love celebrating festivals, and in my culture, we have many special celebrations. For me, Bada Dashami and Tihar are the best days on the calendar, full of joy, family, and tradition. I also enjoy New Year’s Day, which represents a fresh beginning, new goals, and opportunities to grow personally and professionally.

How different was your life one year ago? One year ago, I was still committed to my work and community, but each year I grow more confident, more experienced, and more involved. I continue learning and improving both personally and professionally.

What’s your favourite quote? “You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.” This quote reminds me that action is necessary to achieve progress and success.

Where is the most interesting place you’ve been? The most interesting places for me are community gatherings and cultural events where people come together with shared values and purpose. Being part of such environments inspires me deeply.

What are you most likely to become famous for? I would most likely be known for my dedication to community service and my willingness to support others whenever they need help.

Who has impressed you most with what they’ve accomplished? I am most impressed by people who start with very little but achieve great success through hard work, honesty, and commitment, especially community leaders and volunteers who serve selflessly.

How do you relax after a hard day? After a long and busy day, I relax by spending quality time with my wife and son and talking about our day together.

I also call my mum and dad every day to check on them and see how they are doing. Even though I am physically far from them, speaking with them makes me feel close, and they feel the same too, which gives me peace.

I also call my very close friends to catch up and share moments, which helps me unwind and feel connected. Staying in touch with family and friends reminds me of what truly matters in life.

What pets did you have while you were growing up? While growing up, we had a dog, cows, and buffalo. Taking care of them taught me responsibility and compassion from a young age.

Where would you spend all your time if you could? If I could, I would spend most of my time with my family and serving the community, places where I feel connected, valued, and purposeful.