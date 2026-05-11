What can you tell us about yourself? I’m a local girl raised on a farm in outback Dubbo and so was John Mewburn, my partner/manager. We are together, “Sherrie Shines Music.” My songwriting skills are based on my own personal experiences with life growing up on a farm in Dubbo when I was a child. Music was always close at hand, with a mother who led Cub Scouts and a grandfather who played an instrument during World War Two. That personal connection to music is woven into every song I write, none more so than “Everyone Has A Mum”, a track that carries profound weight. Rob Wilson, my co-writer and producer, helped me compose this heartfelt song about my beautiful mother, who was the first lady in Dubbo to have ever donated to the Red Cross – and there are five people living today because of her generosity. Wilson passed away in 2018 from liver cancer, and the song “Everyone Has A Mum” became a tribute to both my mother and my dear friend. Despite such deep loss, we have never stopped writing. Together we have released two albums, each one marking a different chapter in our lives. We released the first album “When The Tears Tumble Down In September” – which has the first five tracks released with good friend Rob – when he was alive. The second album, “Life’s Too Short", is track number one, which is a positive song encouraging us all to live life as it’s way too short. This album also features my take on “Saddle Boy”, one of Slim Dusty’s classic hits, recorded at LBS MUSIC Studio Tamworth with Lindsay Butler. Our artist name isn't just a moniker, it's a mission. Our songs written have included sunshine, sunflowers, sunsets and rain. “Sherrie Shines Music” as an artist sharing positive thoughts and feelings, which I know helps us, and in the process, helps others. Our newest release is “Fourty Year Journey.” This track is a reflection on a lifetime of experiences, resilience, and personal growth. Over four decades, I have lived through the highs and lows that shape who we become, and this track captures that story with honesty and heart.

Who was your inspiration growing up? As a child growing up my mother was my best friend and inspiration.

What advice would you give your younger self? I should have had my mother teach me music at a younger age before she passed away.

Do you have any pets? We have two beautiful fur-babies (cats).

What’s your favourite thing to cook? A barbecue.

What do you love about our region? It is central to everything.

Where do you love to visit? Japanese Gardens, Taronga Zoo and Crossroads Music Venue.

What is your favourite thing to do in your spare time? My favourite to do is play guitar and sing.

What new skills would you like to master? I would like to perform for paid gigs.

What’s the best way to start the day? Breakfast, sultana bran and a cuppa!