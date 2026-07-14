What can you tell us about yourself? Hi Dubbo! I’m Swazi Sharma. I was born in Nepal but have had the privilege of growing up in regional NSW. I’m currently working at Dubbo Base Hospital and feel incredibly lucky to be back working in the community I proudly call home. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, volunteering within the Nepalese community, and making the most of everything our region has to offer.

Who or what was your inspiration growing up? I have two people – my parents. The resilience they have shown throughout their lives, their dedication to supporting our family, and their commitment to giving back to the community have always been a constant source of inspiration for me.

What advice would you give your younger self? Trust the process. Take time to celebrate the small wins, and don’t be too hard on yourself along the way.

Do you have any pets? Not yet! I'd love to get one someday, though.

What's your favourite thing to cook? I’m not the best cook, but I really enjoy making Nepalese snacks and street food and sharing it with my friends and family.

What do you love about our region? The people. Dubbo has such a welcoming and supportive community, and there's always something happening. Whether it's community events, sporting activities, cultural celebrations, or catching up with friends, the social calendar is often full.

Where do you love to visit? It’s always nice to have the opportunity to go back to Nepal to visit family and friends. I haven’t really explored much of the country yet, so I’d love to trek to one of the base camps someday.

What is your favourite thing to do in your spare time? It's a long list! I love spending time with my family and friends, volunteering at the Nepalese Community School, and lately I've gotten into baking.

What new skills would you like to master? I’d love to learn a new language, particularly Spanish or French.

What's the best way to start the day? A long morning walk followed by a lovely breakfast.