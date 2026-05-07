What can you tell us about yourself? I’m a wife and a mum of two and I work in a community centre in west Dubbo. I’ve been singing in pubs and clubs around the region now for the past 26-27 years. I love music. My son now learns the drums, the saxophone, and sings, so it’s very loud at our place.

What’s the best way to start the day? A strong vanilla latte on skim.

What’s the best single day on the calendar? I love Christmas Day. I love giving and watching my family open their presents.

How different was your life one year ago? Not much different, except we were planning my daughter’s 18th. Now I look forward to my nephew’s.

What’s the farthest you’ve ever been from home? New Zealand or New Caledonia, whichever is further away.

Where is the most interesting place you’ve been? Honestly, I love learning about history so it’s places like the war museum in Canberra or the Jewish museum in Sydney. I find them fascinating.

What are you most likely to become famous for? Singing cover songs because I can’t draw or paint.

Who has impressed you most with what they’ve accomplished? My daughter, Brydee. She gained early entry to university against a lot of odds and is out there living her dreams and smashing goals. She makes me very proud.

How do you relax after a hard day? I play word games on my phone and it relaxes me.

What pets did you have while you were growing up? We lived on a little farm so we had loads of animals around us. My dad trains working dogs so there were always plenty of them, but I had a horse named Gus. Tilly and Tarja were our red cattle dogs, and Beauty the cat.

Where would you spend all your time if you could? Travelling in my van with Kurt, Jack, and Rush, living the life.