An open house can help put a property in front of serious buyers, but sellers are reminded to treat the inspection as both a marketing opportunity and a security exercise.

Careful preparation before visitors arrive can help present a home at its best while reducing the risk of lost valuables, privacy breaches and post-inspection problems.

Homeowners should begin by walking through every room and removing mobile phones, tablets, jewellery, cash, medication, personal documents, spare keys and mail containing identifying information. Garage remotes, vehicle keys and paperwork with bank or account details should also be placed in a locked cupboard, safe or removed from the property.

NSW Police advises residents not to leave keys in locks and to ensure windows, doors, garages, sheds and side gates can be properly secured. Sellers may also consider photographing or recording valuable possessions before an inspection, particularly if larger items are remaining in the home.

Presentation remains important, but decluttering does not have to mean stripping every room of personality. Clear benches, tidy storage areas and clean bathrooms can help visitors see the property’s size and condition more easily. NSW Government guidance for buyers notes that inspections are often used to check practical matters such as doors and windows, signs of damp, plumbing, electrical fittings, storage and the age of hot-water systems.

Pets should be taken off the property where possible. Animals can become unsettled by a stream of unfamiliar visitors, while pet food bowls, litter trays, bedding and toys can distract buyers from the home itself. Removing pets also avoids the possibility of an animal escaping through an open gate or door.

Sellers should discuss the inspection plan with their agent beforehand, including which rooms will be opened, how visitors will be supervised and whether valuables or sensitive rooms need to remain closed. It is generally best for owners to leave during the open home, allowing potential buyers to speak freely with the agent and inspect the property without feeling rushed.

After the inspection, the seller and agent should complete a final walk-through together. Check all windows, doors, garages and gates are locked, ensure keys have been accounted for, and confirm that no belongings have been damaged or removed.

Extra care is required where a property is tenanted. NSW Fair Trading says tenants must receive 14 days’ written notice before the first inspection for prospective buyers. After that, tenants are not required to agree to more than two inspections a week and must receive 48 hours’ notice for each visit. Check with your agent or NSW Fair Trading for the most up-to-date rules.

A well-run open house should leave buyers with a clear view of the property’s strengths – and leave the seller confident that the home is secure once the last visitor has gone.