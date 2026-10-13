A small home does not have to feel cramped. Careful choices involving colour, light, furniture and clutter can create a stronger sense of space without knocking down a single wall.

One of the simplest changes is to use lighter colours on walls and other large surfaces. The government’s YourHome says light-coloured interior surfaces reflect more light, while dark rooms absorb considerably more of it. Whites, soft greys, beige and pale colours can therefore help make interiors feel brighter and more open.

Colour temperature can also make a difference. Interior designer Meredith Lee told Domain that cooler colours such as blues and greens can visually recede, helping a small room feel more expansive.

Make the most of natural light by keeping windows unobstructed and choosing lighter curtains or blinds rather than heavy window coverings. NSW Government housing design guidance emphasises natural light, solar access and ventilation as important features of comfortable homes.

Mirrors are another inexpensive option. A large mirror positioned opposite or near a window can reflect daylight and visually extend the room. Large mirrors are a particularly useful addition to compact spaces.

Furniture deserves careful consideration too. Bulky pieces can consume valuable floor space, so consider smaller-scale furniture, low-profile designs and pieces raised on legs. Multifunctional furniture – such as an ottoman with storage or an extendable table – can reduce the number of separate items required.

Decluttering also helps restore visible floor and surface space. Regularly removing unused possessions and adopting a “one in, one out” approach can prevent belongings steadily accumulating.

Finally, minimise unnecessary visual interruptions. Similar colours across walls, ceilings and mouldings can create continuity, while simple flooring, glass, reflective surfaces and transparent furniture can make rooms appear less crowded.

The aim is not necessarily to make a small home look enormous, but to make every available metre feel lighter, calmer and more functional.