As colder weather approaches across NSW, households are being encouraged to tackle cluttered garden sheds, with experts saying a simple clean-out can improve safety, organisation and readiness for the months ahead.

We're lucky to live in a part of Australia where, even in the cooler months, we can enjoy gardening, barbecues and backyard fun with the family – but for many, the reality of a messy shed can quickly get in the way of those good times! An overcrowded or disorganised shed can make it difficult to find essential items and, in some cases, pose safety risks.

Organisation experts recommend starting by emptying the shed completely on a dry day. This allows homeowners to take stock of what they have and uncover items that may have been buried for years. A thorough clean – removing dust, cobwebs and grime with a sweep and wipe-down – can also make the space safer and more usable.

Sorting belongings is a key step. Broken or unusable items should be discarded, while unwanted but functional goods can be donated or sold. The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) advises residents to dispose of hazardous household waste, such as chemicals or old paint, at authorised community recycling centres rather than in household bins.

Planning the layout of the shed can also make a significant difference. Frequently used items such as gardening tools, outdoor furniture accessories and pool equipment should be kept within easy reach, while seasonal items (such as pool noodles) can be stored further back.

Maximising storage is another important consideration. Installing shelves, hooks and racks helps free up floor space and reduces trip hazards. SafeWork NSW highlights the importance of proper storage in reducing the risk of injuries, particularly when handling tools or heavy equipment.

With more Australians spending time at home and in their outdoor spaces, a well-organised shed can make everyday tasks easier and safer. By taking the time to declutter and reorganise, households can ensure their outdoor areas are ready to enjoy throughout the year.