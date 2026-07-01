For many people, keeping the home tidy can feel like a never-ending task, particularly as busy work schedules, family commitments and growing household possessions compete for attention. However, a few simple habits can help prevent clutter from taking over and make cleaning more manageable.

One widely recommended strategy is the “two-minute rule”, popularised by productivity consultant David Allen in his book Getting Things Done. The principle is straightforward: if a task takes less than two minutes, do it immediately rather than putting it off. Simple actions such as hanging up a coat, returning a book to a shelf or taking rubbish to the bin can prevent small messes from accumulating into larger cleaning jobs.

Another practical approach is creating a designated space for items that are temporarily out of place. Organising specialists often recommend using a basket or container as a catch-all for objects such as mail, toys, keys and accessories. Setting aside a few minutes each day to sort through the container can help maintain order without interrupting busy routines.

Reducing the number of possessions in the home can also have a significant impact. According to the Federal Government’s sustainability initiative, Australians generate millions of tonnes of household waste each year, much of which includes items that could be reused, donated or recycled. Organisations such the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul Society encourage Australians to donate unwanted but usable goods, helping both the environment and people in need.

Research from the Australian Institute of Family Studies has found that household clutter can contribute to feelings of stress and reduced wellbeing, particularly when people feel overwhelmed by the demands of maintaining their homes. Creating organised spaces and manageable routines can help reduce these pressures and improve daily life.

Another positive step is involving all household members in maintaining shared spaces. Assigning age-appropriate responsibilities to children and establishing simple routines can spread the workload and encourage long-term habits.

While no home remains perfectly tidy all the time, consistent small actions are often more effective than occasional major clean-ups. By tackling quick tasks immediately, setting aside time to organise belongings and regularly decluttering, you can create a home that is easier to manage and more enjoyable to live in.