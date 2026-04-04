Australians are increasingly turning to smart technology to transform everyday spaces, with bathrooms emerging as one of the latest frontiers in connected home design.

Want a high-tech bathroom? For homeowners who love gadgets, a growing range of smart fixtures is making it easier to create a more personalised, efficient and comfortable space.

Industry experts say the trend is being driven by advances in technology, rising interest in energy and water efficiency, and a desire for added convenience.

Adjustable showers are among the most popular upgrades, allowing users to set water temperature and pressure via touchscreen panels or even voice commands. Some systems can also monitor water usage, helping households reduce consumption in line with sustainability goals promoted by government initiatives.

Multifunctional mirrors are also gaining traction. These can feature built-in LED lighting with adjustable brightness and colour temperature, anti-fog technology, and even integrated displays showing weather, news or calendar updates.

Comfort-focused additions such as towel warmers and smart toilets are becoming more common in new builds and renovations. Modern smart toilets can include heated seats, automatic lids, self-cleaning functions and bidet-style washing systems designed to improve hygiene while reducing reliance on toilet paper.

Connected bathroom scales are another increasingly popular device, offering users detailed health insights including weight, heart rate and body composition. Many models sync with smartphone apps, allowing users to track trends over time.

According to the Australian Government’s energy advisory bodies, smart home technologies can also contribute to improved energy efficiency when used correctly, particularly when paired with water-saving fixtures and efficient heating systems.

Builders and renovators are reporting steady growth in demand for these features, particularly in higher-end developments, although more affordable options are becoming available as technology evolves.

Consumers are advised to ensure any electrical installations comply with Australian safety standards and to use licensed tradespeople. With careful planning, a high-tech bathroom can enhance both comfort and long-term property value.