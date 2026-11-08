A well-equipped spring-cleaning kit can help households tackle dust, grime and stains, but choosing suitable products and following their instructions matters more than filling a cupboard with specialised cleaners.

With spring well underway, checking existing supplies is a practical first step before starting a room-by-room clean.

Choose products for the job

Plain detergent should be a staple. The Better Health Channel advises that healthy households generally do not need antibacterial cleaning products: warm water, plain detergent and good hygiene provide effective everyday cleaning.

For carpets, upholstery, timber and floors, choose treatments suited to the material and follow care instructions. Test unfamiliar stain removers on an inconspicuous area before wider use.

Vinegar and bicarbonate of soda have cleaning uses, but combining them is not necessarily an improvement. SBS News reported that their reaction uses up the acidic and alkaline ingredients, leaving a mixture that generally offers little cleaning advantage.

Homemade mixtures should not be assumed to disinfect surfaces. The Therapeutic Goods Administration warns that homemade disinfectants may be ineffective against viruses.

Gather useful accessories

A practical kit can include reusable cleaning cloths, a bucket and mop, scrubbing brushes, an old toothbrush for narrow gaps, a window squeegee and protective gloves.

Check the vacuum cleaner’s filter, bag or dust container before tackling floors and upholstery. Use attachments appropriate to each surface.

Check suitability before using abrasive sponges on painted, polished or delicate finishes.

Read labels and store safely

Environmental claims deserve scrutiny. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says claims must be accurate and supported by evidence; a product described as “green” should not automatically be considered environmentally harmless.

Fire and Rescue NSW advises households to choose the least dangerous product that will do the job, ensure adequate ventilation and never mix chemicals.

Keep cleaning products in their original containers, securely closed and locked away from children.

Because this article can only be general in nature, it's always recommended to seek advice specific for your circumstances.