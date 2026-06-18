Plastic is out, long live terracotta! That is a pretty accurate summary of gardening trends over the past decade.

Green, as in environmental and natural, is everywhere. With eco-friendly design in the spotlight, the yard is being transformed into an outdoor room where all the family loves to hang out.

Fun, food and relaxation are the key.

The infatuation with cocooning or outdooring, or whatever else you’d like to call this phenomenon, is here to stay. People want to make the most of their homes and are organising their yards so they can spend as much time there as possible, day as well as night.

Outdoor kitchens and living areas are more popular than ever, and numerous products are in the stores to prove it. The beauty of outdoor furniture is remarkable, and the quality of the materials and fabrics, exceptional. Forget about those soaking wet cushions after a few drops of rain, or colours that fade with exposure to the sun!

Wood furniture is still popular. It can be elegant or rustic and it fits perfectly with homeowners concerned about the environment. But, because wood is more expensive to buy and also requires upkeep, many people are opting for synthetic rattan, a resin that can be recycled and that is often mistaken for a natural fibre.

For many homes, the trend in colours for cushions and accessories is favouring warm tones, such as red, poppy, lemon yellow, royal blue, or emerald green.

Container planting, far from being a thing of the past, is more popular than ever. Balcony gardens and urban vegetable plots are definitely in. Why? Because this type of gardening is ultra “green”.

You can savour your own potted organic tomatoes, grow fresh herbs to sprinkle over your pasta, and plant fragrant native flowers in every nook and cranny. To stay in keeping with the latest trends, pots and containers should be made of terracotta, wood or stone. These can be found in natural colours or in vibrant shades like the warm tones of your patio furniture. In the yard, pots decorate pathways and bring a touch of colour and warmth to the landscape.

Speaking of landscaping, flowers that bloom for longer are in great demand. Let yourself succumb to the charms of ornamental grasses.

You can never be green enough. Opt for methods that save water and energy, such as rainwater recuperation, the installation of a drip irrigation system, and low-energy lighting. In other words, think first and foremost about the environment as you plan your garden and yard.