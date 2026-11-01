You don't need a large backyard or elaborate vegetable garden to enjoy homegrown produce. With the right equipment and a little natural light, Australians can grow fresh herbs, leafy greens and other edible plants indoors throughout the year.

As spring encourages renewed interest in gardening, three practical approaches offer opportunities to grow food in even the smallest homes.

1. Sprouts

Bean sprouts, alfalfa and other germinated seeds can be grown in jars or specialised sprouting containers, often becoming ready to harvest within days.

However, food safety is important. The NSW Food Authority warns that sprouts can harbour harmful bacteria, including Salmonella, E. coli and Listeria, even when grown under hygienic conditions.

The authority recommends thoroughly cooking sprouts before eating and warns that pregnant women, young children and people with weakened immune systems should avoid consuming them raw or lightly cooked.

2. Hydroponic gardens

Hydroponics allows plants to grow without soil, using water containing dissolved nutrients to support their development.

Compact indoor systems can accommodate lettuce, silverbeet, Asian greens and various herbs, although adequate lighting remains essential.

Recirculating hydroponic systems can deliver nutrients directly to plant roots while reusing water, reducing waste, according to ABC's Gardening Australia.

3. Aromatic herbs

Fresh basil, parsley, coriander and mint are practical additions to indoor kitchens, providing convenient ingredients for everyday cooking.

Experts recommend choosing a well-lit position, such as a sunny windowsill, but keep in mind that most culinary herbs are not true indoor plants.

Gardening Australia’s Millie Ross suggests leafy varieties are better suited to temporary indoor growing, while Mediterranean herbs such as rosemary and thyme generally prefer outdoor conditions.

Meanwhile ABC horticulturalist Justin Calverley also recommended parsley, coriander and Asian greens for people growing food in confined spaces.

For beginners, starting with a few favourite herbs or a small growing system can provide a manageable introduction to producing fresh food at home.